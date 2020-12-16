Another warming trend soon
Scattered light lake effect will be around during the morning. Otherwise, quiet conditions will continue through Friday. A front comes Friday night into Saturday with light snow showers. The upper-level pattern will bring milder air leading to another warming trend with highs back in the 30s through early next week.
Today: Morning scattered snow. Mainly cloudy with some clearing west
>Highs: Mid to upper 20s, Upper 20s to 30° elsewhere
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and milder
>Highs: Upper 20s west, low 30s elsewhere
Friday: Cloudy and warmer. Then, snow at night
>Highs: Low 30s
Saturday: Mornight light snow showers. Then, cloudy and mild
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and warm
>Highs: Low 30s
Monday: Snow showers early and tapering off during the afternoon
>Highs: Low 30s
Tuesday: Light snow showers and mild
> Highs: Upper 20s to around 30°
