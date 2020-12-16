Another warming trend soon

Scattered light lake effect will be around during the morning. Otherwise, quiet conditions will continue through Friday. A front comes Friday night into Saturday with light snow showers. The upper-level pattern will bring milder air leading to another warming trend with highs back in the 30s through early next week.

Today: Morning scattered snow. Mainly cloudy with some clearing west

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s, Upper 20s to 30° elsewhere

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and milder

>Highs: Upper 20s west, low 30s elsewhere

Friday: Cloudy and warmer. Then, snow at night

>Highs: Low 30s

Saturday: Mornight light snow showers. Then, cloudy and mild

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Low 30s

Monday: Snow showers early and tapering off during the afternoon

>Highs: Low 30s

Tuesday: Light snow showers and mild

> Highs: Upper 20s to around 30°

