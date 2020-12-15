Wildcats and Huskies prepare for non-conference weekend series

MARQUETTE/HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - College hockey’s best rivalry is renewed this weekend when Northern Michigan University and Michigan Tech face off in a non-conference home and home series.

After their season was pushed back due to positive COVID-19 cases, the NMU Wildcats are finally getting back on the ice. Their first action is home against Ferris State on Wednesday, before facing a challenge up at Michigan Tech on Friday.

“You have two different opponents in the same week, which you typically don’t have, so we’ve obviously spent time on Ferris first, but I do probably know as much about Michigan Tech as anybody,” said Wildcats head coach Grant Potulny.

Michigan Tech meanwhile has already played six games, including a couple of road trips, and they’re starting to find their groove.

“I feel like we’re heading in the right direction, that we’re starting to get a lot of balance from our players, that our defense is starting to play that way that we feel they’re capable of, and our goaltending has been pretty good right on through,” said Huskies head coach Joe Shawhan.

The biggest surprise early in the season for the Huskies is the performance of sophomore goaltender Blake Pietila.

“You’re going to have to make sure that he’s going to have to make some saves, and you can’t miss the net on opportunities to score, you can’t pass up shots, and you can’t be just content to be on the outside,” said Potulny. “You’re going to have to make some lateral plays to get him moving, and try to find a rebound.”

But if you ask anyone at Michigan Tech, Pietila’s breakout isn’t a surprise at all.

“This year, in the games he’s played, he’s played against tough opponents, and he’s done a fantastic job for us,” said Shawhan.

The Wildcats will focus on attacking the net themselves, while also limiting the chances for the huskies who have started to find their offensive form.

“They’re an opportunistic team, and they always kind of have been,” said Potulny. “I think scoring first is going to be important, and trying to play with a lead in those games is going to be paramount.”

And although this is a non conference matchup, both teams are taking this seriously, because every performance matters in a season like this.

“Every game means something to us, we always play every game with the same intent,” said Shawhan. “We don’t go into a game as this is a big conference game or things like that, we go in to play our best because they all count as far as the NCAA.”

“We play to win the game, and I’m not going into this at all thinking of it as an experiment,” said Potulny. “This is a hockey game that we’re trying to win.”

You can catch Friday’s game from Michigan Tech on TV6 at 7 p.m. Saturday night in Marquette will be on FOX UP at 6 p.m.

