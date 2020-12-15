Advertisement

Vango’s holds a takeout fundraiser this Sunday for the Tom Baldini Scholarship

The fundraiser will run from noon to 7:00 p.m. this Sunday, and customers are encouraged to preorder before they arrive to cut down on wait time.
By James Kuckkan
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This Sunday, Vango’s Pizza and Cocktail Lounge is hosting a takeout fundraiser to support the Marquette Area Public School Education Foundation’s Tom Baldini Scholarship.

The lounge is one of the oldest restaurants in Marquette, and has supported MAPS throughout the years with a number of fundraisers — and their newest one is no doubt a welcome one during the strain of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“It’s the holiday season,” says Michele Butler, the co-owner of Vango’s. “And we just think that means really getting into the spirit of getting and giving, and if we can help people out during the holidays, we will.”

The fundraiser runs from noon to 7:00 p.m. this Sunday. Hungry patrons can help donate to MAPS by ordering the Sunday Special, a large pizza of your choice, a large Greek Salad, and a side of Vango’s famous waffle fries, for $25. $10 from each Sunday Special will go towards the Tom Baldini Scholarship, and Vango’s has pledged to match as best they can, in the spirit of the season.

You can find a link to Vango’s website here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electoral College
Legislative offices closed due to threats as electors meet
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Eight new COVID-19 deaths added in Upper Michigan Monday, 94 new cases
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) 23, the future USS Cooperstown, completed acceptance trials in Lake...
Littoral Combat Ship 23, future USS Cooperstown, completes acceptance trials
In an effort to be more efficient with its resources, the USDA Forest Service's Hiawatha...
Hiawatha National Forest asks those using trails to remain on groomed trails, away from F-16 crash site

Latest News

Vango's Pizza and Cocktail Lounge holds MAPS fundraiser this Sunday
Feeding America
Feeding America: 58k served in UP since pandemic began
Feeding America
Feeding America: 58k served in UP since pandemic began
City Manager Mike Angeli announced his retirement from the position which will take effect at...
Marquette City Commission takes first step in search for new City Manager