Vango’s holds a takeout fundraiser this Sunday for the Tom Baldini Scholarship

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This Sunday, Vango’s Pizza and Cocktail Lounge is hosting a takeout fundraiser to support the Marquette Area Public School Education Foundation’s Tom Baldini Scholarship.

The lounge is one of the oldest restaurants in Marquette, and has supported MAPS throughout the years with a number of fundraisers — and their newest one is no doubt a welcome one during the strain of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“It’s the holiday season,” says Michele Butler, the co-owner of Vango’s. “And we just think that means really getting into the spirit of getting and giving, and if we can help people out during the holidays, we will.”

The fundraiser runs from noon to 7:00 p.m. this Sunday. Hungry patrons can help donate to MAPS by ordering the Sunday Special, a large pizza of your choice, a large Greek Salad, and a side of Vango’s famous waffle fries, for $25. $10 from each Sunday Special will go towards the Tom Baldini Scholarship, and Vango’s has pledged to match as best they can, in the spirit of the season.

