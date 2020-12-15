U.P. Chapter of Credit Unions donates to U.P. Honor Flights

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Chapter of Credit Unions donated a $6,460 check to Scott Knauf, president of U.P. Honor Flights.

In previous years, the chapter hosted a golf outing with sponsors and vendors but was unable to this year because of the pandemic. From August till December, local credit unions collected money to be donated to U.P. Honor Flights.

“This cause represents a lot of people that sacrificed their duty and time and love for our country. But these veterans have never had this opportunity to be out to these memorials,” said Tyler DuBord, golf chair for U.P. Chapter of Credit unions.

U.P. Honor Flights is planning on having three flights in 2021, one in May and two in September.

