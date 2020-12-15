The UPside - December 14, 2020

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsiders are the employees at Range Bank.

Among other programs helping the community, Range Bank started its School Supply Debit Card program in 2015, where customers at no cost can get a debit card with their school logo, and with every purchase, a donation is made to that school or booster club.

Learn more about Range Bank’s community efforts, especially those to help Upper Michigan schools, in the video above.

