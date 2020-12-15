Advertisement

The UPside - December 14, 2020

This week’s UPsiders are the employees at Range Bank.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsiders are the employees at Range Bank.

Among other programs helping the community, Range Bank started its School Supply Debit Card program in 2015, where customers at no cost can get a debit card with their school logo, and with every purchase, a donation is made to that school or booster club.

Learn more about Range Bank’s community efforts, especially those to help Upper Michigan schools, in the video above.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly upside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electoral College
Legislative offices closed due to threats as electors meet
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Eight new COVID-19 deaths added in Upper Michigan Monday, 94 new cases
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) 23, the future USS Cooperstown, completed acceptance trials in Lake...
Littoral Combat Ship 23, future USS Cooperstown, completes acceptance trials
In an effort to be more efficient with its resources, the USDA Forest Service's Hiawatha...
Hiawatha National Forest asks those using trails to remain on groomed trails, away from F-16 crash site

Latest News

Range Bank has many programs to support schools.
The UPside - December 14, 2020
It was a chance to grab dinner and catch a movie drive-in style in Downtown Marquette Sunday...
Local arts company hosts drive-in movie night in Downtown Marquette
16 animals find new homes in the UP from ‘Empty the Shelter’ event
(Photo by Alex Gibbs)
RESCHEDULED: Cub scouts outdoor recruiting event at Rippling River Resort