The Rotary Club of Marquette will collect donations in a drive-through event for their annual "12 Deeds of Christmas"

The donation drive will be on Wednesday, December 16 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. outside of the Holiday Inn.
12 Deeds of Christmas Donation Drive
12 Deeds of Christmas Donation Drive(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The donation drive will be on Wednesday, December 16 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. outside of the Holiday Inn. Folks can drive up by the main door and their car will be unloaded for them.

These donations will get dispersed to places in the community as part of the Rotary Club’s “12 Deeds of Christmas” list. The collection drive will make it easy for the community to still participate in the event despite the pandemic.

Rotary Club Member Kim Frost says stocking stuffers and handwritten cards are the best items to donate. These items will go to the Harbor House, the Janzen House, Fisher Street House, and nursing homes.

“Just when you’re out and about, if you go in the store just pick up some items,” Frost says. “All those things are things that you can participate in, not super expensive, and a good way to help the cause.”

Housewarming buckets can also be put together for the Lutheran Social Services. These buckets should have basic cleaning supplies, kitchen and bath towels, mops, brooms, etc. The buckets will go to those who are getting housed in an apartment for the first time.

Some other items to donate are:

New socks for “Rock the Socks” event for the Alternative High School.

Stocking stuffer items, children’s toys, and art supplies for the Harbor House.

Razors, combs, stocking stuffers, snacks, and small shampoo bottles for Fisher Street and Janzen house, for the residents there.

A handwritten card for distribution to those in nursing homes and healthcare professionals when delivering cookie platters to the hospitals and nursing homes.

The “12 Deeds of Christmas” can be viewed on the Rotary Club’s Facebook page.

