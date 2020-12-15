The Highland Clan Motorcycle Club provides over $7,000 worth of toys to community schools

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The North Coast Chapter of the Highland Motorcycle Club has been working with The Mining Journal Cheer Club to drop off and distribute toys for over 15 years.

The fifth, and largest, toy drop this year will provide toys to elementary, middle, and high school students in Negaunee.

The Motorcycle Club President Mike Ridenour says that keeping the money and donations local is very important to them.

“Pretty much all of us are local,” says Ridenour. “And we just like to try and give back to the community, and what better way than to give kids toys on Christmas?”

Because most of the businesses that usually donate are closed this year, the Club members have donated a large amount of the money themselves.

Lakeview Elementary School and Negaunee Middle and High Schools will receive toys for their students from the donations this year.

