Superiorland Kiwanis, Salvation Army of Marquette County team up to provide Community Christmas Dinner

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Superiorland Kiwanis and The Salvation Army will again team up to provide a Christmas Dinner on Christmas Day in Marquette and the surrounding area.

The meals will be a traditional turkey dinner with all of the fixings and dessert. Dinners can be picked up or delivered from Noon to 2:00 p.m. All participants are asked to call 855-500-0919 for either pick-up or delivery of meals.

The organizations expect to serve more than 500 meals on Christmas Day as they extend this tradition of holiday cheer.

Additionally, volunteers are needed for delivery of dinners and serving meals. Volunteers are asked to call the same number at 855-500-0919. Volunteers will pick up meals at The Salvation Army, 1009 Baraga Ave., Marquette starting at 11:00 a.m. and deliver to families and others who would like to celebrate Christmas with a special dinner.

“This continues a long tradition of providing a meal at Christmas for our community”, said Fred Anderson of Superiorland Kiwanis. “We will really miss not being able to serve sit down meals at The Salvation Army due to COVID-19 restrictions, and so we will need extra volunteers for delivery this year.”

Dinners will be only available for pick-up or delivery this year.

“Superiorland Kiwanis handles all of the cooking each year,” said Salvation Army Captain Doug Winters. “It is great how this service club has stepped up each year for three decades to partner and make this holiday special for so many people. This dinner is a credit to them and their commitment to community service, and the food is always fantastic. This is a great way to show Christmas love, especially during these hard times.”

Visit RescueChristmas.org to donate or learn more about how you can help The Salvation Army “Rescue Christmas” this year. Every donation provides help and hope to the most vulnerable, and all gifts stay within the local area in which they are given. If you need services or know of someone in need, please visit SalvationArmyUSA.org to find a location near you.

The Salvation Army of Marquette County serves Marquette, Alger and eastern Baraga counties.

About Superiorland Kiwanis: Kiwanis helps kids around the world. Their local club looks out for our community with service projects and service hours that help raise funds to help make transformative changes. They are passionate about making a difference. Helping kids grow and succeed is at the heart of everything they do. They believe our neighborhoods and our world are best served when people of all ages and different backgrounds work together to share their time and talents. Contact them at superiorlandkiwanis@gmail.com to get involved.

About The Salvation Army: The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow them on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.

