Staying postive at Attitudes Luxury Salon, Spa

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) -Amber Liikala Owner at Attitudes Luxury Salon & Spa says working around the mask is a small price to pay in order to stay open. “We are happy to be open. If we have to wear a mask to stay open, we’ll do it because we don’t want to be closed again,” Liikala exclaimed.

The salon re-opened June 10th after being closed for three months.

“Stylists and customers must wear a mask at all times. We can’t do anything of course under the mask as far as waxing or cutting,” Liikala declared.

Customers are also asked to fill out a sign-in sheet when you walk in.

“Where everyone puts their name, date, phone number and you agree that they haven’t been in contact and don’t have any COVID symptoms” Liikala stated.

All staff members at Attitudes are certified in Barbicide COVID-19 sanitation, which sets an industry standard.

“We are doing our best to stay open, cleaning, sanitation and disinfection between every customer and there’s hand sanitizer all over the salon,” Liikala announced.

All services are by appointment only and staff is carefully scheduled so the salon doesn’t become too busy at any given time.

“Wash stations, stylist chairs, manicures, pedicures, massage, everything is spaced out. So you don’t have to feel like you’re right on top of someone,” Liikala said.

Liikala and the entire staff at Attitudes hope you continue to support local small business in any way you can.

“This has been a very trying year. It’s been hard on all of us. We want to be here. We want to be open and continue to work. We want everyone in the community to continue to support us and buy gift certificates and keep us open,” Liikala urged.

