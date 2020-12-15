Slow Warming Will Continue Through the End of the Week
No Major Snows are Expected
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, some snow showers over portions of the east
Highs: 20s to around 30
Thursday: Mostly cloudy
Highs: centered around 30
Friday: Mostly cloudy, brisk southerly winds and warmer
Highs: 30s
Chance of some light snow at night
Saturday: Flurries early, cloudy to partly cloudy
Highs: around 30
Sunday: Partly cloudy, chance of snow at night
Highs: 30s
A trend toward colder is expected early next week with the chance of a major cold outbreak around Christmas.
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.