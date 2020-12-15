Advertisement

Slow Warming Will Continue Through the End of the Week

No Major Snows are Expected
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, some snow showers over portions of the east

Highs: 20s to around 30

Thursday: Mostly cloudy

Highs: centered around 30

Friday: Mostly cloudy, brisk southerly winds and warmer

Highs: 30s

Chance of some light snow at night

Saturday: Flurries early, cloudy to partly cloudy

Highs: around 30

Sunday: Partly cloudy, chance of snow at night

Highs: 30s

A trend toward colder is expected early next week with the chance of a major cold outbreak around Christmas.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electoral College
Legislative offices closed due to threats as electors meet
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Eight new COVID-19 deaths added in Upper Michigan Monday, 94 new cases
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) 23, the future USS Cooperstown, completed acceptance trials in Lake...
Littoral Combat Ship 23, future USS Cooperstown, completes acceptance trials
Upper Michigan dairy farmers caught up in Dean Foods bankruptcy

Latest News

light snow
Coldest air of the season is here for how long?
WOD: 12/14/20
Arctic Cold Will Not Last Long
les
Lake effect kicking off the week
Blowing snow, wind chills below zero possible for some morning commuters.
Cold system brings snow, blustery conditions throughout the U.P. Monday