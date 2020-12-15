Slow Warming Will Continue Through the End of the Week

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, some snow showers over portions of the east

Highs: 20s to around 30

Thursday: Mostly cloudy

Highs: centered around 30

Friday: Mostly cloudy, brisk southerly winds and warmer

Highs: 30s

Chance of some light snow at night

Saturday: Flurries early, cloudy to partly cloudy

Highs: around 30

Sunday: Partly cloudy, chance of snow at night

Highs: 30s

A trend toward colder is expected early next week with the chance of a major cold outbreak around Christmas.

