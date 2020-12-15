Advertisement

NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo signs ‘supermax’ five-year deal with Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates after a dunk as Orlando Magic's Nikola...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates after a dunk as Orlando Magic's Nikola Vucevic (9) looks back during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is staying with the Milwaukee Bucks for five more seasons.

Giannis tweeted Tuesday that he has signed a five-year deal to stay in Milwaukee.

Sources say it’s the largest deal in NBA history.

“This is my home, this is my city,” Giannis tweeted. “I’m blessed to be part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it.”

No details on the deal were immediately available. Shams Charania, NBA Insider for The Athletic, cited sources saying the “supermax extension” is worth $228.2 million. That’s a record for the NBA.

Giannis had until Dec. 21 to sign a deal with the Bucks or be eligible for free agency after the 2020-21 season.

The Bucks have come close to the NBA Finals in the last two seasons. The team brass has made offseason moves to shore up the roster in a championship push. That includes a trade for Jrue Holiday.

Team officials say the Bucks’ 2020-2021 season will begin Wednesday, December 23 when they visit the Boston Celtics.

Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) 23, the future USS Cooperstown, completed acceptance trials in Lake...
Littoral Combat Ship 23, future USS Cooperstown, completes acceptance trials
In an effort to be more efficient with its resources, the USDA Forest Service's Hiawatha...
Hiawatha National Forest asks those using trails to remain on groomed trails, away from F-16 crash site

