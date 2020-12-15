NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo signs ‘supermax’ five-year deal with Milwaukee Bucks

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is staying with the Milwaukee Bucks for five more seasons.

Giannis tweeted Tuesday that he has signed a five-year deal to stay in Milwaukee.

Sources say it’s the largest deal in NBA history.

“This is my home, this is my city,” Giannis tweeted. “I’m blessed to be part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it.”

This is my home, this is my city.. I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it. 🤎🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/895tCBE9RK — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) December 15, 2020

No details on the deal were immediately available. Shams Charania, NBA Insider for The Athletic, cited sources saying the “supermax extension” is worth $228.2 million. That’s a record for the NBA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is now guaranteed $256M over the next six seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks. https://t.co/sJEkq1J1RY — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 15, 2020

Giannis had until Dec. 21 to sign a deal with the Bucks or be eligible for free agency after the 2020-21 season.

The Bucks have come close to the NBA Finals in the last two seasons. The team brass has made offseason moves to shore up the roster in a championship push. That includes a trade for Jrue Holiday.

From little-known international prospect to the biggest contract in NBA history. @Giannis_An34 👏 https://t.co/aeVKTs725P — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 15, 2020

Team officials say the Bucks’ 2020-2021 season will begin Wednesday, December 23 when they visit the Boston Celtics.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.