Marquette Senior High School adjusts to help students struggling with online learning

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Based on earlier data, 51% of students failed one or more of their online classes after the switch.

In order to help students that are struggling, an adult has been assigned to each student to help where needed. Extra staff has been hired in order to guide struggling students and to provide more one-on-one learning.

Four days of video conferencing has been put in place in order to put students on a schedule that will help them continue to learn better. A day of independent learning has also been put in place, and that day is for working on assignments and meeting with teachers individually.

Marquette Senior High Principal Jonathan Young says it is very important that they provide the students with a one-on-one experience.

“Remote learning is just not the same as face-to-face,” says Young. “You cannot substitute that access to a teacher and the learning that takes place here hands on, and so we do still see a significant number of students struggling.”

One program in its very early states is Graduation Alliance. This program will reach out to families with a student that will soon be graduating to make sure that the student is on track and ready to graduate.

Exams will also look a bit different this semester as the teachers must build the exams to be flexible in both face-to-face learning as well as online.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.