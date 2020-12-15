Advertisement

Marquette County Medical Care Facility to partner with Walgreens for COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Walgreens staff will administer the vaccine to those who want one. No dates have been set for the clinics at this time.
The Marquette County Medical Care Facility in Ishpeming.
(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An assisted living facility in Ishpeming is expecting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for its residents and staff.

The Marquette County Medical Care Facility is partnering with Walgreens to host three vaccine clinics. Walgreens staff will administer the vaccine to those who want one. No dates have been set for the clinics at this time.

MCMCF Director of Nursing Tina Johnson says she hopes the vaccine will begin the process of returning to usual activities and practices.

“We are very hopeful that we will regain some sort of normalcy,” said Johnson. “It would be wonderful if providing this vaccine to staff and residents will move along and hopefully combat a little bit of this virus so we’ll be able to open up for visitation.”

Johnson says residents and staff will be strongly encouraged to get the vaccine, but not required.

