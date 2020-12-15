Advertisement

Marquette County Health Department details UP vaccine roll-out

This will be a large undertaking with multiple partners.
Marquette County Health Department logo with CDC coronavirus graphic.
Marquette County Health Department logo with CDC coronavirus graphic.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The initial allotment of COVID-19 vaccine is beginning to arrive across the state.

The COVID-19 vaccine process throughout the Upper Peninsula is expected to begin next week. This will be a large undertaking with multiple partners.

The initial allotment will be Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to be followed by the Moderna vaccine. The current vaccine is approved for individuals over 16 years of age and initial allotments will be designated for those in the highest priority group as defined by the CDC to be:

  • Healthcare personnel
  • Emergency Medical Services (EMS)
  • Skilled nursing facilities staff and residents

After the vaccine arrives in the Upper Peninsula, facilities receiving the allotments will begin vaccinating those in the highest priority group as listed above.

Pharmacies including CVS and Walgreens, have been contracted to vaccinate staff and residents of long-term care facilities and will directly receive COVID vaccine allotments. Allotments of the vaccine will also be distributed directly to Indian Health Services (IHS) who will vaccinate tribal members, to the prisons to be administered to their staff and inmates; and to the federal qualified health clinics (FQHC).

The Upper Peninsula should be receiving additional vaccine on a weekly basis. As supply and demand allows, the vaccination process will continue. Vaccine availability will be limited to the highest risk individuals in the first several months. It is expected that vaccine will be available to the general public during the spring of 2021.

For additional information, visit www.mqthealth.org and click on the COVID-19 VACCINE link.

