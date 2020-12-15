Advertisement

Marquette City Commission takes first step in search for new City Manager

City Manager Mike Angeli announced his retirement from the position which will take effect at the end of May(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday the Marquette City Commission beginning the task of looking for a replacement for City Manager. Mike Angeli has served as City Manager since 2015. Last week he announced his retirement effective at the end of May 2021.

Monday night the City Commission appointed a subcommittee consisting of Commissioners Stonehouse, Mayer and Davis to begin the process. Mayor Jenna smith explained how important this position is to fill with the right person.

“This is going to be the most important thing we do in 2021 so we’re going to want to get it right and I think that this subcommittee is a good step in that direction in making sure that we’re looking at the process and that we’re taking everything into consideration for this very important decision that we’re going to be making,” said Mayor Smith.

The subcommittee is tasked with reviewing all options for the process of selecting a new City Manager and then bringing a recommendation to the full City Commission.

