Markkanen’s plan clearing way for CBD, THC treatments for pets heads to governor

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - State Rep. Greg Markkanen’s proposal to allow veterinarians to consult with pet owners in Michigan about the use of products containing CBD oil and THC for their animals was recently approved by the Senate, advancing it to the governor for her possible signature.

Markkanen (R-Hancock) said some research has shown such products can help pets cope with ailments such as pain, anxiety and epilepsy.

“We must empower Michigan veterinarians to have conversations with their clients who are interested in using products that contain marijuana and CBD oil to care for their pets,” Markkanen said. “It’s equally important for animal owners to be able to openly discuss the options that are available with people who are familiar with their pets, rather than turning to the internet for answers.”

Markkanen introduced the plan to solve a problem brought to light by an Upper Peninsula veterinarian. Dr. Kellie Holmstrom, who operates an animal clinic in Marquette, testified before the House Agriculture Committee in January about challenges she has faced. She said clients often have questions about the use of products containing CBD oil and THC for their pets but offering advice about the products is a legal grey area for veterinarians.

Markkanen’s solution, House Bill 5085, which is also sponsored by State Rep. Sara Cambensy (D-Marquette) would update state law to make it clear that a veterinarian can consult with animal owners on the use of marihuana or CBD oil for the pet.

