Advertisement

Markkanen’s plan clearing way for CBD, THC treatments for pets heads to governor

The measure would allow veterinarians to consult with pet owners about available products.
State Rep. Greg Markkanen and Dr. Kellie Holmstrom, joining via video conference from her...
State Rep. Greg Markkanen and Dr. Kellie Holmstrom, joining via video conference from her animal clinic in Marquette, testify before the House Agriculture Committee on Jan. 15, 2020, in support of Markkanen’s legislation to allow veterinarians to consult with pet owners on the use of CBD oil and marijuana products. The measure was approved by the Michigan House Sept. 10, 2020.(Michigan House of Representatives/Republicans)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - State Rep. Greg Markkanen’s proposal to allow veterinarians to consult with pet owners in Michigan about the use of products containing CBD oil and THC for their animals was recently approved by the Senate, advancing it to the governor for her possible signature.

Markkanen (R-Hancock) said some research has shown such products can help pets cope with ailments such as pain, anxiety and epilepsy.

“We must empower Michigan veterinarians to have conversations with their clients who are interested in using products that contain marijuana and CBD oil to care for their pets,” Markkanen said. “It’s equally important for animal owners to be able to openly discuss the options that are available with people who are familiar with their pets, rather than turning to the internet for answers.”

Markkanen introduced the plan to solve a problem brought to light by an Upper Peninsula veterinarian. Dr. Kellie Holmstrom, who operates an animal clinic in Marquette, testified before the House Agriculture Committee in January about challenges she has faced. She said clients often have questions about the use of products containing CBD oil and THC for their pets but offering advice about the products is a legal grey area for veterinarians.

Markkanen’s solution, House Bill 5085, which is also sponsored by State Rep. Sara Cambensy (D-Marquette) would update state law to make it clear that a veterinarian can consult with animal owners on the use of marihuana or CBD oil for the pet.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electoral College
Legislative offices closed due to threats as electors meet
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Eight new COVID-19 deaths added in Upper Michigan Monday, 94 new cases
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) 23, the future USS Cooperstown, completed acceptance trials in Lake...
Littoral Combat Ship 23, future USS Cooperstown, completes acceptance trials
In an effort to be more efficient with its resources, the USDA Forest Service's Hiawatha...
Hiawatha National Forest asks those using trails to remain on groomed trails, away from F-16 crash site

Latest News

Michigan Secretary of State seal and self-service machine rendering.
Michigan SOS to offer more online, self-service stations options next year
The Marquette County Medical Care Facility in Ishpeming.
Marquette County Medical Care Facility to partner with Walgreens for COVID-19 vaccine clinics
Homepage of the new COVID-19 Checkup website tool. The service is in partnership with BellAge,...
New online tool allows Michiganders to learn their risk of COVID-19
Rendering: The new playground will consist of one large play structure and several smaller...
Construction of new playground planned near new Jackson Park pavilion in Negaunee