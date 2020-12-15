Advertisement

Jeff Bridges says he’s ‘feeling good’ amid cancer treatment

'The Big Lebowski' star posted a photo of himself to Instagram, showing him with his new puppy...
'The Big Lebowski' star posted a photo of himself to Instagram, showing him with his new puppy and a newly shaved head.(Source: Twitter|@TheJeffBridges/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Jeff Bridges gave fans an update on his cancer treatment.

“The Big Lebowski” star posted a photo of himself to Instagram, showing him with his new puppy and a newly shaved head.

The caption reads, “Feeling good, shaved my head, got a puppy, had a birthday -- 71.”

In October, Bridges announced he has lymphoma and was starting treatment.

Days later he took to twitter to thank his fans for their outpouring of support.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electoral College
Legislative offices closed due to threats as electors meet
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Eight new COVID-19 deaths added in Upper Michigan Monday, 94 new cases
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) 23, the future USS Cooperstown, completed acceptance trials in Lake...
Littoral Combat Ship 23, future USS Cooperstown, completes acceptance trials
In an effort to be more efficient with its resources, the USDA Forest Service's Hiawatha...
Hiawatha National Forest asks those using trails to remain on groomed trails, away from F-16 crash site

Latest News

In this June 2, 2019, file photo, a fresh monarch butterfly rests on a Swedish Ivy plant soon...
Feds to delay seeking legal protection for monarch butterfly
The Marquette County Medical Care Facility in Ishpeming.
Marquette County Medical Care Facility to partner with Walgreens for COVID-19 vaccine clinics
U.S. regulators on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, allowed emergency use of the first rapid coronavirus...
FDA allows use of over-the-counter home test for COVID-19
A Texas mother said she wasn't allowed by her autistic son's side during a haircut.
‘Her behavior was inexcusable’: Supercuts apologizes after manager refuses mom at autistic son’s haircut
AAA Travel predicts nearly 3 million Americans will fly over the holidays. That's down almost...
AAA expects 34 million fewer Americans to travel this holiday season