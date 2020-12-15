Governor Whitmer says COVID-19 cases in Michigan are decreasing

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - On December 15, Governor Whitmer addressed the public about the state of COVID-19 cases in Michigan.

The Governor said coronavirus cases are declining across the state.

“Simply put, what we’re doing is working,” she said. “The vast majority of Michiganders are taking this seriously and doing their part to eradicate this virus.”

Just over one month ago, Governor Whitmer reported COVID patients were filling hospitals at an overwhelming rate. Now, she and Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun say the numbers have gone down significantly.

“18.5% of hospital beds have COVID-19 patients in them,” said Dr. Khaldun. “The percent of tests that are coming back positive is 12.3%. This is also trending down for the past seven days.”

Dr. Khaldun said the MDHHS is cautiously optimistic looking forward.

Governor Whitmer listed three issues she is asking Michigan lawmakers to pass legislation on in the near future.

“It’s crucial for the legislature to find some common ground and pass a targeted, state-based economic stimulus plan of up to $100 million to provide financial support to the families and small businesses that have been hit hardest by this pandemic,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer also said she wants to permanently extend Michigan’s unemployment benefits. Her third desired legislation is a bill that would extend the mask mandate until most Michigan residents have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I know that there is bipartisan support for that action,” Whitmer said. “I would love to see the legislature take action.”

Dr. Khaldun said frontline healthcare workers will begin to receive vaccines this week, followed by staff members in nursing facilities later this month.

Governor Whitmer also urged Michiganders once again not to travel for the upcoming holidays.

