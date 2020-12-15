Advertisement

Giannis signs super maximum contract extension with Bucks

Will not be a free agent after this season
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives past Orlando Magic's Evan Fournier (10) during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(AP) - Giannis Antetokounmpo says he’s staying with the Milwaukee Bucks for at least five more seasons.

The two-time reigning MVP tweeted that he was ``blessed’' to be part of the Bucks for the next five years. The 26-year-old Antetokounmpo had until Monday to sign the Bucks’ supermax extension offer. Antetokounmpo otherwise could have become a free agent after the upcoming season. His decision means the Bucks will hang on to their biggest superstar since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

