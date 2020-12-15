Giannis signs super maximum contract extension with Bucks

(AP) - Giannis Antetokounmpo says he’s staying with the Milwaukee Bucks for at least five more seasons.

The two-time reigning MVP tweeted that he was ``blessed’' to be part of the Bucks for the next five years. The 26-year-old Antetokounmpo had until Monday to sign the Bucks’ supermax extension offer. Antetokounmpo otherwise could have become a free agent after the upcoming season. His decision means the Bucks will hang on to their biggest superstar since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.