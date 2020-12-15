Advertisement

Florence mother and daughter donate over $2,400 to Iron Mountain’s Caring House

You may remember the duo began baking chocolate chip cookies back in October, to raise funds to bring awareness to domestic violence.
The Caring House's director Cheryl O'Neil, stands with Ella and the check. (Credit: Jesy DeRoche)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - 11-year-old Ella DeRoche and her mom Jesy, from Florence, Wisc. donated a $2,423 check to the Iron Mountain Caring House on Tuesday.

All the money raised will be used by the Caring House to provide laptops for children impacted by Domestic Violence, so they can continue to do their school work.

