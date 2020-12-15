Florence mother and daughter donate over $2,400 to Iron Mountain’s Caring House

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - 11-year-old Ella DeRoche and her mom Jesy, from Florence, Wisc. donated a $2,423 check to the Iron Mountain Caring House on Tuesday.

You may remember the duo began baking chocolate chip cookies back in October, to raise funds to bring awareness to domestic violence.

All the money raised will be used by the Caring House to provide laptops for children impacted by Domestic Violence, so they can continue to do their school work.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.