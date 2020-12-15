Feeding America continues to provide assistance across the U.P.

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Since the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic, some families in the Upper Peninsula have struggled to put food on the table.

Feeding America West Michigan’s Communication Manager, Molly Kooi, says the number of those dealing with hunger within Upper Michigan have gone up.

“Before the pandemic,” Kooi said, “about one in seven people in the U.P. was struggling with hunger and one in eight in Northwest Michigan. But now, it is one in five in all of those regions.”

The organization says it has served over 1,000 families at U.P. distributions this year. However, some food pantries have seen a decrease in donations.

“Since the pandemic has started and the shutdown in march,” explained Vicky Vichich, the Volunteer Food Pantry Coordinator at St. Vincent de Paul in Hancock, “our numbers have actually decreased. We were serving approximately 100 to 110 families per month during a regular month. Now, we are down considerably.”

Vichich, though, says the numbers have risen back to normal through the holiday season.

Feeding America has also assisted at least 58,000 people across the U.P. through mobile pantries, which is a 57% increase compared to last year.

One of the places that receives food from the organization is Ishpeming’s NORTHIRON Church.

“We’re able to provide food for hundreds of families,” said Assistant Pastor Travis Ryan. “We have a system where people can actually drive through. “It’s completely contactless. We just put the food in their car, and they can drive off.”

St. Vincent de Paul in Hancock acknowledges that any donations are greatly appreciated.

“For those that can donate, any amount would be accepted,” Vichich said. “Whether it’s a dollar, $100, or more, every dollar is certainly accepted.”

Vichich and Ryan are urging you to donate to your local food pantry to alleviate a food crisis that is likely to continue long after the last holiday present has been opened.

