Feeding America: 58k served in UP since pandemic began

That’s a 56.7% increase over last year.
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NBC’s TODAY show shined a light Tuesday morning on the national crisis of hunger and how to help people in need through Feeding America.

Feeding America West Michigan says it has served 58,075 people in the U.P. through mobile pantries since the coronavirus crisis began. That’s a 56.7% increase over last year.

Feeding America says it has regularly served over 1,000 people at U.P. distributions this year that would ordinarily serve 700.

Watch the above video to learn about Feeding America’s work and needs in the U.P. and click here to see a list of upcoming mobile food pantries.

The Virtual TV6 Canathon, which wrapped up Friday, raised at least $122,283 to support Upper Michigan food pantries.

