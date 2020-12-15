Advertisement

DNR’s Eastern UP Citizens’ Advisory Council meets Wednesday in virtual session

Among its agenda items, the council is scheduled to receive updates on chronic wasting disease, an ORV seasonal land use order and the bear harvest.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EASTERN UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Eastern Upper Peninsula Citizens’ Advisory Council will meet virtually in a web conference from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. eastern this Wednesday, Dec. 16.

This council session is being held virtually in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Among its agenda items, the council is scheduled to receive updates on chronic wasting disease, an ORV seasonal land use order, bear harvest, land acquired through Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund purchases, wolf delisting, deer season recap, and proposed 2021 deer regulation recommendations.

The public can participate in the session by offering comments or questions in advance or by attending the virtual meeting. For instructions on how to attend the virtual meeting, or to offer questions in advance of the meeting, contact Kristi Dahlstrom at dahlstromk@michigan.gov or 906-226-1331 by 5:00 p.m. eastern Tuesday, Dec. 15.

The DNR’s eastern and western Upper Peninsula citizens’ advisory councils are designed to provide local input to advise the DNR on regional programs and policies, identify areas in which the department can be more effective and responsive and offer insight and guidance from members’ own experiences and constituencies.

The council members represent a wide variety of natural resource and recreation interests. Agenda items are set by the council members and council recommendations are forwarded to the DNR for consideration.

To find nomination forms to be considered for a future council member vacancy, or to locate meeting packets and agendas, visit Michigan.gov/UPCAC.

For more information, contact the DNR Upper Peninsula field deputy’s office at 906-226-1331.

