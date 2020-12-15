Construction of new playground planned near new Jackson Park pavilion in Negaunee

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Construction of a new playground in Negaunee is planned near the newly built Jackson Park pavilion.

The city was awarded a $125,700 Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund grant to support the project.

“The playground will be constructed between Tobin Street and the new pavilion. This is a great site, it provides a good sightline for parents to see their children from the pavilion during family gatherings,” Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron said.

Heffron says the playground equipment at the senior center will be removed and some will be repurposed for the new playground.

“We have some equipment that was donated and can still be used. We want to make sure we take in to consideration these donations and handle them with the respect they deserve,” he said.

The new playground will consist of one large play structure and several smaller features. The layout of the park will be designed to allow for additional features in the future. Benches and tables will also be located in the area. A universal design access path, approximately 225 feet in length will connect the proposed playground and new pavilion area.

This project was sparked after a DNR grant was awarded for the new pavilion in 2017. This led to a group of residents exploring the potential of building a playground near the new pavilion.

The Negaunee Lions Club donated $10,000 from the Lions Community Enrichment Fund for this project, the city said.

“The Lions Clubs sees this donation as a way to leverage other funding sources that may not be available to the community without addition incentives,” said Dave Dompierre, a member of the Lions Club.

The overall estimated cost of the project is $167,647, with the city having to contribute a minimum of 25 percent of the funding, equaling nearly $42,000.

“We hope to find other organizations as generous as the Lions Club to assist us with the city’s contribution,” Heffron said. “We also have in-kind services we will be able to apply to this grant as our match.”

Heffron says the city hopes to enter into a grant agreement in the next few months, and he believes the playground will be completed sometime in 2022.

Rendering: The new playground will consist of one large play structure and several smaller features. The layout of the park will be designed to allow for additional features in the future. Benches and tables will also be located in the area (City of Negaunee)

