Coldest air of the season is here for how long?

Light lake effect snow will continue for northwest wind belts during the morning. Then, once winds shift out of the south a band of lake effect snow develops off of Lake Michigan affecting Schoolcraft, Alger, and Luce counties. It persists this evening through tomorrow morning. Seasonably cool air sticks around through tomorrow with a slightly warming trend through the weekend with highs in the low 30s.

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy with light snow along the northwest wind belts. Then, snow this evening in the east

>Highs: Upper teens west to low 20s elsewhere

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect in the east early on

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s west, near 30° elsewhere

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and milder

> Highs: Upper 20s to around 30°

Friday: Cloudy and milder

>Highs: Low 30s for most

Saturday: Morning snow showers turning to mix by midday. Then, mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Around 30°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low 30s

Monday: Cloudy with snow showers

>Highs: Low 30s

