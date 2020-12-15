Boss Snowplow expansion on track for completion in March 2021

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - 44,000 square feet of additional manufacturing space is currently being added to Boss Snowplow’s existing manufacturing facility in Iron Mountain.

“Really, it’s in response to our growing business,” said Mark Klossner, Boss Snowplow’s Vice President of Marketing.

Klossner says this expansion began this past summer, with Gunlach Champion leading the construction.

“There has been no disruption in the project at all,” he added.

Klossner says the update is right on track.

“Just about every day, you walk outside and you can see progress,” he said.

Klossner says this expansion will allow Boss to bring its manufacturing processes into one area, the new building.

“The ability to consolidate process that we have going on in other locations, into one area, will really stream-line and increase proficiency,” he explained.

This development will also allow the company to add a new paint line, increasing colors for its products. Klossner says there will also be assembly, warehousing, and receiving, which means more jobs will also tag along. It will create about 24 new jobs.

“With continued growth and new products coming out, there will be a need for new employees,” he said.

Klossner says this expansion by Toro, Boss’ parent company, signifies their investment into this community. The construction is set to be done in March 2021.

