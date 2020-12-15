Arctic Cold Will Not Last Long
Temperatures Will Rise Above Average Again Starting Mid-week
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Tuesday: Cold, partly to mostly cloudy, some morning snow showers Copper Country and Northeast
Highs: around 20 into the mid 20s
Wednesday: A little warmer, mostly cloudy
Highs: centered around 30
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chance of flurries
Highs: 30s
Friday: Mild with brisk southerly winds, chance of some light snow at night
Highs: 30s
Temperatures will remain relatively mild over the weekend with a chance of some light snow at times.
