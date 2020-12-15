Arctic Cold Will Not Last Long

Tuesday: Cold, partly to mostly cloudy, some morning snow showers Copper Country and Northeast

Highs: around 20 into the mid 20s

Wednesday: A little warmer, mostly cloudy

Highs: centered around 30

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chance of flurries

Highs: 30s

Friday: Mild with brisk southerly winds, chance of some light snow at night

Highs: 30s

Temperatures will remain relatively mild over the weekend with a chance of some light snow at times.

