Arctic Cold Will Not Last Long

Temperatures Will Rise Above Average Again Starting Mid-week
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Tuesday: Cold, partly to mostly cloudy, some morning snow showers Copper Country and Northeast

Highs: around 20 into the mid 20s

Wednesday: A little warmer, mostly cloudy

Highs: centered around 30

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chance of flurries

Highs: 30s

Friday: Mild with brisk southerly winds, chance of some light snow at night

Highs: 30s

Temperatures will remain relatively mild over the weekend with a chance of some light snow at times.

