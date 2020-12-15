7 COVID-19 deaths, 71 cases added in Upper Michigan Tuesday
The seven-day average for positive tests in the U.P. sits at 7.3%.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan counties reported 71 new cases and seven new deaths Tuesday.
In Upper Michigan, the latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added Friday are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):
- Alger: 0 cases
- Baraga: 0 cases, 2 deaths
- Chippewa: 7 cases, 1 death, 104 recoveries
- Delta: 7 cases
- Dickinson: 12 cases, 1 death, 64 recoveries
- Gogebic: 4 cases
- Houghton: 14 cases
- Iron: 3 cases, 12 recoveries
- Keweenaw: 0 cases
- Luce: 0 cases
- Mackinac: 1 case
- Marquette: 9 cases, 3 deaths
- Menominee: 14 cases
- Ontonagon: 0 cases
- Schoolcraft: (-1 case), due to an MDHSS data entry error
As of Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 5:00 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 13,523 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 8,306 are considered recovered and 321 have resulted in death. For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.
The seven-day average for positive tests in the U.P. sits at 7.3%. The MI Safe Start Map breaks down testing and case trends by county.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 57 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, Dec. 14. Of those, 14 are in the intensive care unit (ICU). This is a downward trend compared to when data was last updated Dec. 10, though patients in ICU only decreased by one. Data wasn’t updated Dec. 15. This data is available through MDHHS. Details are below, listed alphabetically:
- Aspirus Iron River: 2 patients with zero in ICU, 26% bed occupancy
- Aspirus Ironwood: 2 patients with 1 in ICU, 25% bed occupancy
- Aspirus Keweenaw, Laurium: 3 patients with 3 in ICU, 26% bed occupancy
- Aspirus Ontonagon: Zero patients, 0% bed occupancy
- Baraga County Memorial Hospital, L’Anse: 4 patients with zero in ICU, 53% bed occupancy
- Dickinson County Healthcare System, Iron Mountain: 7 patients with zero in ICU, 51% bed occupancy
- Helen Joy Newberry Hospital: Zero patients, 9% bed occupancy
- Mackinac Straits Hospital, St. Ignace: Zero patients, 40% bed occupancy
- Munising Memorial Hospital: Zero patients, 14% bed occupancy
- OSF St. Francis Hospital, Escanaba: 2 patients with 2 in ICU, 41% bed occupancy
- Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital, Manistique: Zero patients, 42% bed occupancy
- UP Health System - Bell, Ishpeming: 4 patients with zero in ICU, 48% bed occupancy
- UP Health System - Marquette: 24 patients with 8 in ICU, 78% bed occupancy
- UP Health System - Portage, Hancock: 1 patient with zero in ICU, 75% bed occupancy
- War Memorial Hospital - Sault Ste. Marie: 8 patients with zero in ICU, 54% bed occupancy
In Michigan, 4,730 new cases were added Tuesday. Along with those cases, 183 deaths were reported, with 71 from vital records review. That brings total cases statewide to 442,715, and total deaths to 10,935. Current statewide recoveries are at 236,369. The statewide recovery total is updated each Saturday on the MDHHS website.
Out of the 227,308 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 5.75% percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Dec. 15.
