Advertisement

7 COVID-19 deaths, 71 cases added in Upper Michigan Tuesday

The seven-day average for positive tests in the U.P. sits at 7.3%.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan(WLUC Graphic with MGN Background)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan counties reported 71 new cases and seven new deaths Tuesday.

In Upper Michigan, the latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added Friday are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):

  • Alger: 0 cases
  • Baraga: 0 cases, 2 deaths
  • Chippewa: 7 cases, 1 death, 104 recoveries
  • Delta: 7 cases
  • Dickinson: 12 cases, 1 death, 64 recoveries
  • Gogebic: 4 cases
  • Houghton: 14 cases
  • Iron: 3 cases, 12 recoveries
  • Keweenaw: 0 cases
  • Luce: 0 cases
  • Mackinac: 1 case
  • Marquette: 9 cases, 3 deaths
  • Menominee: 14 cases
  • Ontonagon: 0 cases
  • Schoolcraft: (-1 case), due to an MDHSS data entry error

As of Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 5:00 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 13,523 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 8,306 are considered recovered and 321 have resulted in death. For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

The seven-day average for positive tests in the U.P. sits at 7.3%. The MI Safe Start Map breaks down testing and case trends by county.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 57 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, Dec. 14. Of those, 14 are in the intensive care unit (ICU). This is a downward trend compared to when data was last updated Dec. 10, though patients in ICU only decreased by one. Data wasn’t updated Dec. 15. This data is available through MDHHS. Details are below, listed alphabetically:

  • Aspirus Iron River: 2 patients with zero in ICU, 26% bed occupancy
  • Aspirus Ironwood: 2 patients with 1 in ICU, 25% bed occupancy
  • Aspirus Keweenaw, Laurium: 3 patients with 3 in ICU, 26% bed occupancy
  • Aspirus Ontonagon: Zero patients, 0% bed occupancy
  • Baraga County Memorial Hospital, L’Anse: 4 patients with zero in ICU, 53% bed occupancy
  • Dickinson County Healthcare System, Iron Mountain: 7 patients with zero in ICU, 51% bed occupancy
  • Helen Joy Newberry Hospital: Zero patients, 9% bed occupancy
  • Mackinac Straits Hospital, St. Ignace: Zero patients, 40% bed occupancy
  • Munising Memorial Hospital: Zero patients, 14% bed occupancy
  • OSF St. Francis Hospital, Escanaba: 2 patients with 2 in ICU, 41% bed occupancy
  • Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital, Manistique: Zero patients, 42% bed occupancy
  • UP Health System - Bell, Ishpeming: 4 patients with zero in ICU, 48% bed occupancy
  • UP Health System - Marquette: 24 patients with 8 in ICU, 78% bed occupancy
  • UP Health System - Portage, Hancock: 1 patient with zero in ICU, 75% bed occupancy
  • War Memorial Hospital - Sault Ste. Marie: 8 patients with zero in ICU, 54% bed occupancy

In Michigan, 4,730 new cases were added Tuesday. Along with those cases, 183 deaths were reported, with 71 from vital records review. That brings total cases statewide to 442,715, and total deaths to 10,935. Current statewide recoveries are at 236,369. The statewide recovery total is updated each Saturday on the MDHHS website.

Out of the 227,308 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 5.75% percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Dec. 15.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

TV6 & FOX UP aggregates data from the MDHHS and local health departments.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electoral College
Legislative offices closed due to threats as electors meet
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Eight new COVID-19 deaths added in Upper Michigan Monday, 94 new cases
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) 23, the future USS Cooperstown, completed acceptance trials in Lake...
Littoral Combat Ship 23, future USS Cooperstown, completes acceptance trials
Upper Michigan dairy farmers caught up in Dean Foods bankruptcy

Latest News

The MDHHS says masking right includes wearing one of three options of masks that provide...
MDHHS asks Michiganders to ‘Mask Up, Mask Right’
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
U.S. regulators on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, allowed emergency use of the first rapid coronavirus...
Over-the-counter home test for COVID-19 gets US green light
COVID cases are already straining hospitals and Christmas is likely to bring another surge.
Hopeful sign: Midwestern states see drop in new virus cases