Wildcats ready to finally begin 2020-21 hockey season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Wildcats will finally hit the ice for the first time this season on Wednesday, when they host Ferris State in a non conference matchup. Northern was originally scheduled to begin their season against LSSU earlier this month, but had to cancel eight games after a string COVID-19 cases were discovered in the program.

The Wildcats are eager to finally suit up for a game, but haven’t minded the extra time to prepare either. Head coach Grant Potulny said on Monday that he feels his team is as prepared to begin a season as they have ever been.

“I really liked our team before we had to go on pause, I thought we were really coming together,” said Potulny. “When you’re off for three weeks and then come back, it doesn’t take as long to get it back, but there’s a couple of days in there where guys really had to work through it, and then on Saturday we had a couple of practices and we looked close to what we were like before, so I like our team. Like anybody or anything though, until you play somebody, you really truly don’t know what you have, and I’m looking forward to seeing what we have on Wednesday.”

Puck drop Wednesday at the Berry Events Center is 6 p.m. NMU will also face Michigan Tech this Friday at Houghton, and Saturday in Marquette.

