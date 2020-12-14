Upper Michigan Hospitals receive Fall 2020 Leapfrog safety scores

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Several Upper Michigan hospitals received their grades on Monday from a nationally recognized patient safety scoring group. The Economic Alliance for Michigan, a nonprofit group comprised of some of the state’s largest employers and unions, and The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit representing hundreds of the nation’s most influential employers and purchasers of health care, announced the Fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety grades.

Using up to 27 evidence-based measures of patient safety, The Leapfrog Group calculated a numerical score for all eligible hospitals in the U.S. According to a press release, a total of 75 hospitals in Michigan were graded, and 32 earned an “A”, 28 earned a “B”, 14 earned a “C”, one earned a “D”, and none of the hospitals received an “F”. Dickinson County Health in Iron Mountain and UP Health System-Portage in Hancock both received “A” grades.

“Patient safety should be a priority for all residents of Michigan, especially during the pandemic. Costly medical errors are an unnecessary burden for patients and employers,” said Bret Jackson, president, EAM. “The EAM strives to work with hospitals, employers, policy makers and other stakeholders in our state to ensure high quality, safe care.”

“As we grapple with the current implications and lasting ramifications of COVID-19, hospital and patient safety have never been more important” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We thank all hospitals and heroic members of the health care work force for their efforts to protect and save patients this year.”

The Upper Michigan Hospital grades are listed below:

UP Health System Portage (Hancock) - A

Dickinson County Health (Iron Mountain) - A

UP Health System-Marquette- B

War Memorial Hospital (Sault Ste. Marie)- C

This is the third consecutive “A” grade for Dickinson County Healthcare (DCH), making it one of the most consistently recognized rural hospitals nationally for patient safety, according to a press release from DCH. “This leapfrog patient Safety Award is special because it shows our quality of care is consistently outstanding-day after day, year after year,” said Chuck Nelson, DCH Chief Executive Officer. Nelson also noted the hard work of the DCH team.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.