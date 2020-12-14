Advertisement

Toys for Tots collects over $18,000 worth of toys for families in need this season

$18,000 is just a portion of the total amount of toys collected this year; this portion will go to Marquette and Ishpeming Salvation Army locations.
Toys for Tots donations
Toys for Tots donations(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Toys for Tots collected over $18,000 worth of toys to go Marquette and Ishpeming Salvation Army locations this year.

The Lake Superior Marine Corp League Detachment 764 runs the Toys for Tots Campaign in Marquette, in fact, all of the Toys for Tots Campaigns in the U.P. are ran by Marine Corp. League Detachments.

Though not all the donation boxes were able to be staged at the normal businesses this year, monetary donations were accepted instead in those cases, and that money was used to purchase toys.

The Marquette County Toys for Tots Coordinator Tracey Tippett says their work in the community does not end with Christmas but keeps going all year.

“It’s a lot of work, but it’s knowing the joy that we can bring to families in need, especially too see a smile on a child’s face,” says Tippett. “And giving a family one less thing to worry about, thinking they’re not going to be able to give Christmas to their children.”

Tippett also adds that all the donations stay within Marquette County, and all the toys go to community families in need.

