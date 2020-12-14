The Coalwood Grade Trail re-opens following completed construction of DOTY Bridge

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Coalwood Trail in Alger County is officially re-opened following the completed construction of the DOTY Bridge on the trail. The new bridge replaces the temporary one that has been there since 2000.

The USDA Forest Service worked with the Hiawatha National Forest and Michigan Department Of Natural Resources to reopen the bridge after its construction this past fall.

The Michigan Department of Transportation was able to help fund the project, with a portion of funds from the Recreation Trail Project.

The Coalwood Grade Trail is located southeast of Munising in Alger County. It is an old railroad grade that runs through the Hiawatha National Forest. The trail is a major east to west connector across the Upper Peninsula, and is a designated snowmobile trail that is used by the DNR.

The Public Affairs Officer for the Hiawatha National Forest Mariah Leuschen-Lonergan says that the trail helps connect the communities in the U.P. in many different ways.

“It’s exciting that people can go out to their National Forest and be able to this,” says Leuschen-Lonergan. “150-plus miles of trail really spreads people out and snowmobiling is a major economic driver across the Upper Peninsula.”

The Snowmobile and ORV Association of Alger County (SORVA) will be grooming the trail for snowmobiling all winter long.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.