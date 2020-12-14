Advertisement

The Coalwood Grade Trail re-opens following completed construction of DOTY Bridge

The Coalwood Grade (Trail No. 8) is located southeast of Munising in Alger County.
Coalwood Grade Trail Construction
Coalwood Grade Trail Construction(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Coalwood Trail in Alger County is officially re-opened following the completed construction of the DOTY Bridge on the trail. The new bridge replaces the temporary one that has been there since 2000.

The USDA Forest Service worked with the Hiawatha National Forest and Michigan Department Of Natural Resources to reopen the bridge after its construction this past fall.

The Michigan Department of Transportation was able to help fund the project, with a portion of funds from the Recreation Trail Project.

The Coalwood Grade Trail is located southeast of Munising in Alger County. It is an old railroad grade that runs through the Hiawatha National Forest. The trail is a major east to west connector across the Upper Peninsula, and is a designated snowmobile trail that is used by the DNR.

The Public Affairs Officer for the Hiawatha National Forest Mariah Leuschen-Lonergan says that the trail helps connect the communities in the U.P. in many different ways.

“It’s exciting that people can go out to their National Forest and be able to this,” says Leuschen-Lonergan. “150-plus miles of trail really spreads people out and snowmobiling is a major economic driver across the Upper Peninsula.”

The Snowmobile and ORV Association of Alger County (SORVA) will be grooming the trail for snowmobiling all winter long.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local police lead the procession of friends and family coming to welcome Garrett Finkbeiner home.
Harvey community surprises heart transplant survivor with homecoming car parade
Electoral College
Legislative offices closed due to threats as electors meet
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan reported 90 new cases Saturday; over 200 deaths statewide
The Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing identified the pilot who died in an F-16...
UPDATE: Pilot who died in F-16 crash identified
UPHS Marquette CEO Gar Atchison and TV6's Andrew LaCombe during a Dec. 11, 2020 interview.
WATCH: UPHS-Marquette CEO expects COVID-19 vaccinations for employees to begin this week

Latest News

COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Toys for Tots donations
Toys for Tots collects over $18,000 worth of toys for families in need this season
The state's Electoral College votes to approve Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the next...
Michigan’s Electoral College casts votes for President-elect Joe Biden
LMAS District Health Department logo on blurred coronavirus image.
LMAS district expecting COVID-19 vaccine
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Eight new COVID-19 deaths added in Upper Michigan Monday, 94 new cases