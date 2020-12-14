Advertisement

Ryan Report - December 13, 2020

This week, Don Ryan video conferences with David Lord, President of OSF St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group in Escanaba.
By Don Ryan
Published: Dec. 14, 2020
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan video conferences with David Lord, President of OSF St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group in Escanaba.

They discuss the ongoing pandemic and how OSF is managing, as well as COVID-19 vaccine storage and distribution.

Check out Part 1 of the interview above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern. on TV6.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

