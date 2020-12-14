Advertisement

Rodgers-led Packers beat Lions 31-24, clinch NFC North title

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) celebrates his field goal with teammate during the...
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) celebrates his field goal with teammate during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Aaron Rodgers ran for a tiebreaking score in the third quarter and threw three touchdown passes and the Green Bay Packers beat the Detroit Lions 31-24 and clinched the NFC North title. The Packers knocked Matthew Stafford out of the game with a rib injury in the fourth quarter and went on to win their third straight game and second straight division championship. The Lions scored first and pulled into a tie late in the second quarter, but they simply couldn’t stop Rodgers.

