POWER OUTAGE: Gogebic County seeing widespread outages

According to the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office, Xcel Energy is aware of the outages in the western part of the county and is working to restore power.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Much of western Gogebic County is experiencing widespread power outages Monday.

The sheriff’s office says Xcel estimates power to be restored by 2:45 p.m. central.

The Ironwood Public Safety Department says traffic lights are not operational in several places on US-2. When traffic lights are out, intersections must be treated as a four-way stop, public safety cautioned.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

