POWER OUTAGE: Gogebic County seeing widespread outages

GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Much of western Gogebic County is experiencing widespread power outages Monday.

According to the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office, Xcel Energy is aware of the outages and is working to restore power.

The sheriff’s office says Xcel estimates power to be restored by 2:45 p.m. central.

The Ironwood Public Safety Department says traffic lights are not operational in several places on US-2. When traffic lights are out, intersections must be treated as a four-way stop, public safety cautioned.

