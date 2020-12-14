Advertisement

Packers offense efficient in win, Lions impressive despite loss

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes against the Detroit Lions during an NFL...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)(Rick Osentoski | AP)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - The Green Bay Packers are NFC North division champions for the second straight year, after beating the Lions 31-24 Sunday night.

The Lions put up a great fight, but at the end of the day, the number one scoring offense in the NFL was just too much for Detroit to handle. The game was tied 14-14 at the half, when Green Bay started the third quarter with an almost nine minute touchdown drive. A quick three and out for the Lions, followed by another nearly eight minute touchdown drive for Green Bay was the deciding factor in this game.

“That’s not how we waned to start the second half, they came out and went on a long drive,” said Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell. “When that happens, the offensive side of the ball needs to respond and do a good job of giving our defense time to rest, but we didn’t do that. We went three and out, put them back out there and they went on another long drive. Fortunately for us, we were able to kind of get it settled there, but that was a big swing in the game.”

The Packers win, with Vikings and Saints losses, not only meant a division title for Green Bay, but they’re now in the drivers seat for the top seed in the conference.

That’s important with the expanded playoff format. If Green Bay can win out, they’ll not only have homefield advantage, but the only first round bye.

“I think it’s important for sure to get that extra week of rest, but the big thing though is, we’ve played in 4 NFC Championship games, all on the road, so being able to have the whole thing come through Green Bay is something that we’ve talked about for a long time, and that we’ve wanted, and we’ve never had,” said Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Green Bay is home this Saturday, taking on the Carolina Panthers at 8:15 p.m. The Lions have a 1 p.m. game Sunday at the Tennessee Titans.

