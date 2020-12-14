Norlite Staff, residents enthusiastic about COVID-19 vaccine

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Administrator, Wayne Johnson at Norlite Nursing Center & Rehab in Marquette says little has changed in the facility’s day to day operations since March.

“Well the general public just simply can’t walk on in. We have visitation restrictions still in place. They’ve been in place since March 9th and those do continue,” Johnson declared.

Norlite residents enjoy limited communal dining and limited group activities- with proper social distancing of course.

“We’ve gotten creative with that. We do bingo in the halls. We do a lot of things with our intercom system,” Johnson announced.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, all staff have been in full PPE.

“We are essentially following CDC guidelines to a T,” Johnson asserted.

You might recall a significant outbreak in the springtime despite staff wearing double-masks.

“We got hit pretty early with our outbreak here. March 26th was the day that the first staff member tested positive. We were double-masked at that point forward,” Johnson recalled.

Sadly, 8 of the 26 residents that contracted COVID-19 passed way during the height of the outbreak at Norlite which lasted through mid-June. However, since then, the facility has remained largely COVID-free, thanks to the diligence of the staff.

“First and foremost the team stuck together. They were very resilient they rolled up their sleeves and they knew what had to be done because they were protecting the very population they’ve been serving for years,” Johnson exclaimed.

Johnson says with the vaccine on the way, the outlook for the future remains optimistic.

“We’re going to be right there at the very front of the line. We feel that we’re at the end of the fourth quarter, probably two-minute warning time. We’re all extremely optimistic that we’re getting to the end here. We expect the vaccine to be coming through here within the next two weeks,” Johnson predicted.

For the Nortlite staff and residents alike, there’s no better way to ring in the New Year.

“Knowing that they’re going to have the opportunity to put the pandemic behind them is an awesome opportunity,” Johnson concluded.

