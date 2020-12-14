NMU Men’s Soccer schedule released

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s soccer team announced it’s updated Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference schedule to be played in the spring of 2021.

The men open their season at home against Saginaw Valley State University on March 7 before a trip downstate to Davenport University the following week (March 14). The Wildcats then return home to take on Ashland University on March 21 before two weeks on the road, competing at Purdue Northwest (March 28) and Upper Iowa (April 3).

NMU will close out the regular season with home games against Northwood (April 11) and Parkside (April 18).

The GLIAC Tournament begins on Sunday, April 25 and runs through May 2. The higher seed will host each contest.

All Wildcat home games this season are set to be played inside the Superior Dome, depending on weather.

All dates and times are subject to change.

