Advertisement

Michigan’s Electoral College casts votes for President-elect Joe Biden

The Capitol was closed to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions. Lawmakers’ offices were also closed due to threats of possible violence.
The state's Electoral College votes to approve Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the next...
The state's Electoral College votes to approve Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the next President and Vice President of the United States.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s 16 electors met at the Capitol in Lansing Monday afternoon to cast their ballots for the 2020 Presidential Election.

The state’s Electoral College unanimously voted for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer spoke about the security of the presidential election and voter turnout.

“Our American democracy was founded on the principle of majority rule,” said Whitmer. “5.5 million people from all walks of life, from all 83 counties of our state, republicans and democrats and independents, cast their vote this past November. Michigan has chosen a clear winner for the office of President of the United States.”

The Capitol was closed to the public due to coronavirus restrictions. Lawmakers’ offices were also closed for the day due to threats of possible violence. Michigan State Police escorted some electors and other democrats into the building.

Governor Whitmer also addressed the pandemic. She said the first shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine left from portage over the weekend.

“Right here, in a state built on innovation and grit, the safe and effective COVID vaccine is being manufactured by Michigan workers at a Michigan business to save the lives of Americans everywhere,” said the Governor.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local police lead the procession of friends and family coming to welcome Garrett Finkbeiner home.
Harvey community surprises heart transplant survivor with homecoming car parade
Electoral College
Legislative offices closed due to threats as electors meet
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan reported 90 new cases Saturday; over 200 deaths statewide
The Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing identified the pilot who died in an F-16...
UPDATE: Pilot who died in F-16 crash identified
UPHS Marquette CEO Gar Atchison and TV6's Andrew LaCombe during a Dec. 11, 2020 interview.
WATCH: UPHS-Marquette CEO expects COVID-19 vaccinations for employees to begin this week

Latest News

COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Toys for Tots donations
Toys for Tots collects over $18,000 worth of toys for families in need this season
LMAS District Health Department logo on blurred coronavirus image.
LMAS district expecting COVID-19 vaccine
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Eight new COVID-19 deaths added in Upper Michigan Monday, 94 new cases