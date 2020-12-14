Michigan’s Electoral College casts votes for President-elect Joe Biden

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s 16 electors met at the Capitol in Lansing Monday afternoon to cast their ballots for the 2020 Presidential Election.

The state’s Electoral College unanimously voted for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer spoke about the security of the presidential election and voter turnout.

“Our American democracy was founded on the principle of majority rule,” said Whitmer. “5.5 million people from all walks of life, from all 83 counties of our state, republicans and democrats and independents, cast their vote this past November. Michigan has chosen a clear winner for the office of President of the United States.”

The Capitol was closed to the public due to coronavirus restrictions. Lawmakers’ offices were also closed for the day due to threats of possible violence. Michigan State Police escorted some electors and other democrats into the building.

Governor Whitmer also addressed the pandemic. She said the first shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine left from portage over the weekend.

“Right here, in a state built on innovation and grit, the safe and effective COVID vaccine is being manufactured by Michigan workers at a Michigan business to save the lives of Americans everywhere,” said the Governor.

