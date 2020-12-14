Advertisement

Local arts company hosts drive-in movie night in Downtown Marquette

The dinner-and-a-movie experience still possible out on the town thanks to Masonic Arts, Theatre, and Innovation Company.
It was a chance to grab dinner and catch a movie drive-in style in Downtown Marquette Sunday...
It was a chance to grab dinner and catch a movie drive-in style in Downtown Marquette Sunday night.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It was a chance to grab dinner and catch a movie drive-in style in Downtown Marquette Sunday night.

Masonic Arts Theatre & Innovation Company (MÄTI) staged and powered up their production tech on the Bluff Street upper parking deck to present the Christmas comedy ‘Elf’ -- starring Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel.

The company said about 35 cars filled the lot -- a solid turnout of excited moviegoers able to watch safely within their social bubble.

“So this is one opportunity to be able to be in a group but not be in a group. It’s working out good. For now, we’re going to be innovative and do fun things like this and the MÄTI channel. And look out for our (livestreamed) content, you know as it comes out,” said Executive Director Ryan Engle.

This is the sechttps://www.matimqt.org/ond drive-in movie night produced by MÄTI -- they presented “Ghostbusters” on Oct. 30.

“Elf” was voted by popular demand for the Dec. 13 showing via the company’s Facebook page.

Masonic Arts Theater & Innovation Company is planning on a livestream channel to showcase local bands, theatre and more.

For more information, visit their website: MÄTI - Masonic Arts, Theatre & Innovation Company Homepage

Also follow up on updates through social media: MÄTI - Masonic Arts Theater & Innovation Facebook Page

