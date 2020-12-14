Advertisement

LMAS district expecting COVID-19 vaccine

LMAS District Health Department logo on blurred coronavirus image.
LMAS District Health Department logo on blurred coronavirus image.(LMAS/MGN/WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LMAS, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a glimpse of hope for Luce, Mackinac, Alger and Schoolcraft counties now that their health department is expecting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The time and date of arrival and the quantity of doses is unknown at this time.

LMAS public information officer, Kerry Ott, said when the vaccine arrives, health care workers will be the first in line to be treated.

She warns that it will be several months before residents receive the vaccine and urges them to continue to take precautions.

“We need them to keep doing everything they’ve been doing,” Ott said. “I know that’s disappointing to hear but they need to keep wearing masks. They need to stay six feet of distance. They need to not have gatherings with people not in their household and they need to stay home when they don’t feel well.”

When it becomes available, Ott encourages everyone to get the vaccine and stay patient with the process.

