Advertisement

Legislative offices closed due to threats as electors meet

Michigan’s 16 electors meet at 2:00 p.m. eastern time Monday.
Electoral College
Electoral College(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP & WLUC) - Michigan legislative offices were closed Monday because of threats of violence as presidential electors prepared to gather in the state Capitol to cast their votes for Democrat Joe Biden.

The 16 electors will meet in the afternoon in the Senate chamber, at a ceremony chaired by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Biden won the state by 154,000 votes, or 2.8 percentage points, over President Donald Trump.

The Capitol building is closed to the public due to coronavirus restrictions except when lawmakers meet for session. Amber McCann, spokeswoman for Republican Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, said legislators’ offices in the statehouse and nearby buildings also were closed based on recommendations from law enforcement.

“The decision was not made because of anticipated protests, but was made based on credible threats of violence,” she said.

Lawmakers from both parties have reported receiving threats amid Trump’s futile bid to overturn the election results with baseless allegations of widespread fraud.

The meeting will available to the public as a live stream at 2:00 p.m. eastern time. You can watch the Electoral College meeting here.

Michigan’s 16 Democratic electors are:

  • Chris Cracchiolo, representing the 1st District
  • Timothy Smith, representing the 2nd District
  • Blake Mazurek, representing the 3rd District
  • Bonnie J. Lauria, representing the 4th District
  • Bobbie Walton, representing the 5th District
  • Mark Miller, representing the 6th District
  • Connor Wood, representing the 7th District
  • Robin Smith, representing the 8th District
  • Walter C. Herzing III, representing the 9th District
  • Carolyn Holley, representing the 10th District
  • Susan Nichols, representing the 11th District
  • Steven Rzeppa, representing the 12th District
  • Helen Moore, representing the 13th District
  • Michael Kerwin, representing the 14th District
  • Chuck Browning, at-large elector
  • Marseille Allen, at-large elector

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local police lead the procession of friends and family coming to welcome Garrett Finkbeiner home.
Harvey community surprises heart transplant survivor with homecoming car parade
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan reported 90 new cases Saturday; over 200 deaths statewide
The Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing identified the pilot who died in an F-16...
UPDATE: Pilot who died in F-16 crash identified
UPHS Marquette CEO Gar Atchison and TV6's Andrew LaCombe during a Dec. 11, 2020 interview.
WATCH: UPHS-Marquette CEO expects COVID-19 vaccinations for employees to begin this week
FDA approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency distribtution
U.S. allows emergency COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

The UK's NHS choir joined Canadian pop star Justin Bieber for a special version of his song...
Justin Bieber, UK health workers team up for charity song
Dickinson County Healthcare was chosen as a distribution hub because of its ability to store...
Dickinson County Healthcare to be COVID-19 vaccine ‘hub’
Construction on the new Doty Bridge in Alger County (Grand River Construction photo).
New $1 million Doty Bridge project on Coalwood Grade completed in Alger County
(DCHS logo)
Dickinson County Healthcare System named regional COVID-19 vaccine provider