Legislative offices closed due to threats as electors meet

LANSING, Mich. (AP & WLUC) - Michigan legislative offices were closed Monday because of threats of violence as presidential electors prepared to gather in the state Capitol to cast their votes for Democrat Joe Biden.

The 16 electors will meet in the afternoon in the Senate chamber, at a ceremony chaired by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Biden won the state by 154,000 votes, or 2.8 percentage points, over President Donald Trump.

The Capitol building is closed to the public due to coronavirus restrictions except when lawmakers meet for session. Amber McCann, spokeswoman for Republican Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, said legislators’ offices in the statehouse and nearby buildings also were closed based on recommendations from law enforcement.

“The decision was not made because of anticipated protests, but was made based on credible threats of violence,” she said.

Lawmakers from both parties have reported receiving threats amid Trump’s futile bid to overturn the election results with baseless allegations of widespread fraud.

The meeting will available to the public as a live stream at 2:00 p.m. eastern time. You can watch the Electoral College meeting here.

Michigan’s 16 Democratic electors are:

Chris Cracchiolo, representing the 1st District

Timothy Smith, representing the 2nd District

Blake Mazurek, representing the 3rd District

Bonnie J. Lauria, representing the 4th District

Bobbie Walton, representing the 5th District

Mark Miller, representing the 6th District

Connor Wood, representing the 7th District

Robin Smith, representing the 8th District

Walter C. Herzing III, representing the 9th District

Carolyn Holley, representing the 10th District

Susan Nichols, representing the 11th District

Steven Rzeppa, representing the 12th District

Helen Moore, representing the 13th District

Michael Kerwin, representing the 14th District

Chuck Browning, at-large elector

Marseille Allen, at-large elector

