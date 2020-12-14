Legislative offices closed due to threats as electors meet
Michigan’s 16 electors meet at 2:00 p.m. eastern time Monday.
LANSING, Mich. (AP & WLUC) - Michigan legislative offices were closed Monday because of threats of violence as presidential electors prepared to gather in the state Capitol to cast their votes for Democrat Joe Biden.
The 16 electors will meet in the afternoon in the Senate chamber, at a ceremony chaired by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Biden won the state by 154,000 votes, or 2.8 percentage points, over President Donald Trump.
The Capitol building is closed to the public due to coronavirus restrictions except when lawmakers meet for session. Amber McCann, spokeswoman for Republican Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, said legislators’ offices in the statehouse and nearby buildings also were closed based on recommendations from law enforcement.
“The decision was not made because of anticipated protests, but was made based on credible threats of violence,” she said.
Lawmakers from both parties have reported receiving threats amid Trump’s futile bid to overturn the election results with baseless allegations of widespread fraud.
The meeting will available to the public as a live stream at 2:00 p.m. eastern time. You can watch the Electoral College meeting here.
Michigan’s 16 Democratic electors are:
- Chris Cracchiolo, representing the 1st District
- Timothy Smith, representing the 2nd District
- Blake Mazurek, representing the 3rd District
- Bonnie J. Lauria, representing the 4th District
- Bobbie Walton, representing the 5th District
- Mark Miller, representing the 6th District
- Connor Wood, representing the 7th District
- Robin Smith, representing the 8th District
- Walter C. Herzing III, representing the 9th District
- Carolyn Holley, representing the 10th District
- Susan Nichols, representing the 11th District
- Steven Rzeppa, representing the 12th District
- Helen Moore, representing the 13th District
- Michael Kerwin, representing the 14th District
- Chuck Browning, at-large elector
- Marseille Allen, at-large elector
