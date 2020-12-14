Lake effect kicking off the week

A cold front is exiting the U.P. this morning with gusty winds and cooler air behind it. The Lake effect will continue along the northwest wind belts through tomorrow. Most of these areas will see an additional 1-3″ with higher amounts in Alger county. The seasonal temps will stick around through Wednesday. Then, temperatures work back into the low 30s at the end of the week. Plus, snow returns Friday night into Saturday.

Today: Cloudy, breezy, and snowy along northwest wind belts. Temperatures slowly falling

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Tuesday: Snow showers in the northwest and east early on. Otherwise, cloudy

>Highs: Teens west, low 20s elsewhere

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and mild

> Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Friday: Cloudy and milder. Then, snow moving in at night

>Highs: Low 30s

Saturday: Cloudy with rain/snow mix

>Highs: Around 30°

Sunday: Cloudy and mild

>Highs: Around 30°

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.