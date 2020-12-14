Huskies shutout Bemidji State 3-0 Sunday

BEMIDJI, Minn. – Michigan Tech shutout Bemidji State 3-0 Sunday (Dec. 13) at the Sanford Center to earn a non-conference split with the Beavers. Blake Pietila had 31 saves for his first career shutout, while Justin Misiak, Trenton Bliss, and Jake Crespi scored the goals.

“I’m extremely proud of our entire team from the goaltender on out,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “Blake was tremendous again. Our defensive corp was absolutely superb. They blocked shots, they sealed the zone, they were crisp on the walls, they took away time and space, and they boxed out and denied second chances.

“I’m very proud of the effort. A lot of guys played extremely well, and for the first time, we played somewhat of a consistent hockey game. This is something for us to build on.”

After a scoreless first period, Justin Misiak gave Tech its first lead of the weekend 14 seconds after intermission with a quick wrist shot to the top corner for his first of the season and 17th of his career. Trenton Bliss fed Misiak across the line for the primary assist, and Colin Swoyer had his first of two assists on the night with the secondary.

Trenton Bliss extended the lead at 12:33 of the second with his second of the weekend and 20th of his career while playing 4-on-4. He won a faceoff back to Swoyer and found himself wide open in front of the net. Swoyer feathered the pass in, and Bliss made a quick move to his forehand for a 2-0 lead.

Jake Crespi made it 3-0 with his first career goal 7:30 into the third period. Blais Richartz started the play with a feed from the corner to Greyson Reitmeier. A quick shot was saved and bounced to the slot. Crespi was in the perfect spot to whack in the rebound. Richartz picked up his first career point with an assist.

Pietila stopped 11 shots in the first period and 10 in each of the final two frames. It was his second win of the season in his third start.

Bemidji led in shots 31-25. Zach Driscoll had 22 saves for the home team. He had a big save on a shorthanded breakaway by Bliss in the third.

Both teams were 0-for-2 on the power play after was whistled on four minor penalties.

The Huskies are now 2-3-1 on the season and will wrap up nonconference play against Northern Michigan next weekend (Dec. 18-19). The Huskies and Wildcats will meet at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena on Friday and the Berry Events Center Saturday.

NMU has yet to play a game but will begin the season on Wednesday against Ferris State in Marquette.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.