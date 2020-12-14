Huron Mountain Club Fund distributes $56K to nonprofits

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Community Foundation of Marquette County, on behalf of the Huron Mountain Club Fund, is pleased to announce $56,000 in grants and awards to nonprofits in Marquette County.

Several Big Bay organizations received support as well as other local nonprofits, including Bay Cliff Health Camp, Powell Township Elementary, Powell Township EMT, Powell Township Fire Department, Peter White Public Library, Yellow Dog Watershed Partnership, and Trillium House.

Clare Lutgen, Executive Director of Bay Cliff Health Camp, expressed the importance of the funding from the Huron Mountain Club Fund, particularly right now.

“The rapid development and delivery of Bay Cliff Virtual Camp 2020 demonstrated Bay Cliff Health Camp’s resilience and commitment to service. The Bay Cliff staff is currently hard at work developing robust 2021 programming options that can be adapted to any situation while keeping therapy central to our work,” said Lutgen. “Support from the Huron Mountain Club and the Community Foundation will help us ensure that children living with a disability will receive life-changing, individualized therapy within a community composed of their peers and caring adults.”

Jill Bevins, Superintendent of Powell Township Schools also noted the importance of the support from the fund, especially this year.

“Powell Township School has benefited tremendously over the years because of the generous donations from the Huron Mountain Club. We have been able to provide a variety of enrichment activities, ranging from school/community dramatic productions to ski outings for our student population,” Bevins said. “Currently, the funds have helped us through the COVID pandemic by providing enhancements for internet connectivity for distance learning for our staff and students. Ongoing support from the Huron Mountain Club and the Community Foundation will enable us to continue to provide the best possible education for all our students. We are very grateful for the impact this fund has made on our school and community.”

Huron Mountain Club members conduct an annual solicitation of their membership that results in their ability to contribute annually to these nonprofits.

Since being established in 1999, the Huron Mountain Club Advisory Committee has given back over $1,000,000 in support to area nonprofits.

About the Community Foundation for Marquette County: The Community Foundation of Marquette County is a tax-exempt, nonprofit, publicly supported philanthropic organization with the long-term goal of building permanent, endowed funds, for the broad-based public benefit. An effective steward of the community’s charitable resources since 1988, the Foundation works with donors to establish charitable funds and support non-profit organizations through a variety of grant-making efforts. The Community Foundation connects people, resources, and causes to promote sustainable impact towards the betterment of Marquette County. Currently the Community Foundation holds over 160 different funds that benefit worthy charities and charitable causes in Marquette County. For more information, please visit cfofmc.org or call 906-226-7666.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.