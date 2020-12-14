Holiday Treats at Huron Mountain Bakery

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With Christmas less than two weeks away, it’s about that time to put up the tree, hang some lights, and get cracking on that all-important holiday baking — and what better place to get some baking tips than one of the best bakeries in Marquette, Huron Mountain Bakery.

In the above video, you’ll find two quick demonstrations, one on traditional fruitcake, and the other on stollen, a German fruitcake variant that’s been enjoyed by Yoopers for ages around the holiday season.

It’s important to note that although the two items might seem difficult, and expensive, to make, there are simpler versions that take less time, energy, and expertise.

For instance — if you wanted to take a crack at some homemade stollen or fruitcake, instead of springing right away for the candied fruit, you could instead try a simpler iteration using just raisins and nuts. Try it out, see if you like it, and if you do, then upgrade either later this year or the next to the more heavy-duty fruit-laden variations of the two classic holiday treats.

Joe Heck, the chef for Huron Mountain Bakery, says one of the most important things about baking is just to have fun, and says that first-timers, or even veterans, shouldn’t kick themselves if they muck up more complicated recipes like the two above.

“For me, the biggest thing is that baking is so therapeutic,” says Heck. “You’re just able to find this Zen-type zone that you can go to and just have fun with whatever you’re doing. And if you mess up, hey, that’s what the trashcan’s for.”

You can find a link to Huron Mountain Bakery’s website here.

