Hiawatha National Forest asks those using trails to remain on groomed trails, away from F-16 crash site

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) -The National Forest Service has closed access to certain trails/roads within the Hiawatha National Forest, as of Dec. 11.

This closure is the area surrounding the site of last week’s F-16 Falcon crash.

The following areas are closed for the time being - Forest Roads and the Forest Managed Lands within the Forest Roads of:

2709

2710

2685

2685A/B/D

2386B

2685AA/AB

2772 north of 8424

2218 south of 2686 and north of 2683

2683

2218B/C

2707

2105

2852

2772

2436 north of 2707

2686

A51R

2684A

2684

8141

The USFS says these closures are necessary for public safety and to protect national forest property and resources.

Violation of these closures is punishable by a $5,000 per individual/$10,000 per an organization fine, six months in prison, or both.

Maps of the closure area are below. To view the full release from the Hiawatha National Forest, click here.

Hiawatha National Forest roads/trails closed. (USFS)

Hiawatha National Forest roads/trails closed. (USFS)

Hiawatha National Forest roads/trails closed map area. (USFS)

IMPORTANT National Forest Closure Notice! STAY ON GROOMED TRAILS in the Stevens Lake F-16 crash site area. These are... Posted by Alger County SORVA on Monday, December 14, 2020

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.