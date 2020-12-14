Hiawatha National Forest asks those using trails to remain on groomed trails, away from F-16 crash site
Many forest roads and trails have been closed for public safety.
DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) -The National Forest Service has closed access to certain trails/roads within the Hiawatha National Forest, as of Dec. 11.
This closure is the area surrounding the site of last week’s F-16 Falcon crash.
The following areas are closed for the time being - Forest Roads and the Forest Managed Lands within the Forest Roads of:
- 2709
- 2710
- 2685
- 2685A/B/D
- 2386B
- 2685AA/AB
- 2772 north of 8424
- 2218 south of 2686 and north of 2683
- 2683
- 2218B/C
- 2707
- 2105
- 2852
- 2772
- 2436 north of 2707
- 2686
- A51R
- 2684A
- 2684
- 8141
The USFS says these closures are necessary for public safety and to protect national forest property and resources.
Violation of these closures is punishable by a $5,000 per individual/$10,000 per an organization fine, six months in prison, or both.
Maps of the closure area are below. To view the full release from the Hiawatha National Forest, click here.
IMPORTANT National Forest Closure Notice! STAY ON GROOMED TRAILS in the Stevens Lake F-16 crash site area. These are...Posted by Alger County SORVA on Monday, December 14, 2020
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.