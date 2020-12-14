Advertisement

Glazed and Confused is Iron County’s first licensed marijuana retailer

The medical marijuana provisioning center hopes to be open by early January.
The building is located off of U.S. 2 in Mastodon Twp.
The building is located off of U.S. 2 in Mastodon Twp.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASTODON TWP, Mich. (WLUC) -Glazed and Confused is the first licensed marijuana facility in Iron County. The medical marijuana provisioning center will soon be open in Mastodon Township.

“Mastodon Township is from where were from, we’re local,” said Glazed and Confused owner, Dan Rosek.

That’s why Glazed and Confused owners, husband and wife, Dan and Jackie Rosek began this endeavor about two years ago.

“It’s been a long road to get here,” added Dan.

Jackie said they received their license to sell medical marijuana just over two weeks ago, and recreational is in the works.

“This morning we did received our pre-approval for our adult use license, so we are on the fast track, to hopefully getting that shortly,” she said.

This means they can sell marijuana products, including edibles and concentrates. Jackie says this location, just off of U.S. 2, used to be an old supper club.

“We took out the kitchen, and we made an area where we can process our products,” she added.

And some of the framing and wood work, is even from Dan’s grandfather proving the building has local support.

“We feel this will be a way to provide the members of our community something that hasn’t been in the area; it gives them a safe place to shop,” said Jackie.

The Roseks say they are checking with various marijuana growers in the state, to secure product, but on the top of that list, partnering with local growers.

“We know there’s several local growers in our area and the Iron Mountain area,” said Jackie.

Glazed and Confused is also looking to hire at least four more employees to help sell products. The Roseks hope to open Glazed and Confused is in early January, but that is pending the recreational marijuana license approval.

You can click here for more information on the business.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local police lead the procession of friends and family coming to welcome Garrett Finkbeiner home.
Harvey community surprises heart transplant survivor with homecoming car parade
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan reported 90 new cases Saturday; over 200 deaths statewide
The Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing identified the pilot who died in an F-16...
UPDATE: Pilot who died in F-16 crash identified
UPHS Marquette CEO Gar Atchison and TV6's Andrew LaCombe during a Dec. 11, 2020 interview.
WATCH: UPHS-Marquette CEO expects COVID-19 vaccinations for employees to begin this week
FDA approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency distribtution
U.S. allows emergency COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) 23, the future USS Cooperstown, completed acceptance trials in Lake...
Littoral Combat Ship 23, future USS Cooperstown, completes acceptance trials
A Powell Township Elementary school play.
Huron Mountain Club Fund distributes $56K to nonprofits
Some donations at DICSA
Dickinson Iron Community Services Agency hosts 5th annual ‘Senior Citizen Giving Tree’
power outage
POWER OUTAGE: Gogebic County seeing widespread outages