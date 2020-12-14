Glazed and Confused is Iron County’s first licensed marijuana retailer

MASTODON TWP, Mich. (WLUC) -Glazed and Confused is the first licensed marijuana facility in Iron County. The medical marijuana provisioning center will soon be open in Mastodon Township.

“Mastodon Township is from where were from, we’re local,” said Glazed and Confused owner, Dan Rosek.

That’s why Glazed and Confused owners, husband and wife, Dan and Jackie Rosek began this endeavor about two years ago.

“It’s been a long road to get here,” added Dan.

Jackie said they received their license to sell medical marijuana just over two weeks ago, and recreational is in the works.

“This morning we did received our pre-approval for our adult use license, so we are on the fast track, to hopefully getting that shortly,” she said.

This means they can sell marijuana products, including edibles and concentrates. Jackie says this location, just off of U.S. 2, used to be an old supper club.

“We took out the kitchen, and we made an area where we can process our products,” she added.

And some of the framing and wood work, is even from Dan’s grandfather proving the building has local support.

“We feel this will be a way to provide the members of our community something that hasn’t been in the area; it gives them a safe place to shop,” said Jackie.

The Roseks say they are checking with various marijuana growers in the state, to secure product, but on the top of that list, partnering with local growers.

“We know there’s several local growers in our area and the Iron Mountain area,” said Jackie.

Glazed and Confused is also looking to hire at least four more employees to help sell products. The Roseks hope to open Glazed and Confused is in early January, but that is pending the recreational marijuana license approval.

