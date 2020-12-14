UPDATE: Eight new COVID-19 deaths added in Upper Michigan Monday, 94 new cases

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Upper Michigan counties reported 94 new cases and eight new deaths Monday.

These are two-day totals for cases on Sunday and Monday, as the state no longer reports case counts on Sunday.

In Upper Michigan, the latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added Friday are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):

Alger : 0 cases

Baraga : (-8 cases) according to MDHHS data , 41 recoveries

Chippewa : 6 cases

Delta : 18 cases

Dickinson : 20 cases, 2 deaths, 118 recoveries

Gogebic : 6 cases, 3 deaths, 38 recoveries

Houghton : 9 cases, 1 death, 98 recoveries

Iron: 6 cases, 21 recoveries

Keweenaw : 0 cases, 12 recoveries

Luce : 0 cases

Mackinac: 1 case

Marquette : 22 cases, 2 deaths

Menominee : 4 cases

Ontonagon: 1 case, 13 recoveries

Schoolcraft: 0 cases

As of Monday, Dec. 14, at 6:05 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 13,453 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 8,126 are considered recovered and 314 have resulted in death. For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

The seven-day average for positive tests in the U.P. sits at 8.1%. The MI Safe Start Map breaks down testing and case trends by county.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 57 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, Dec. 14. Of those, 14 are in the intensive care unit (ICU). This is a downward trend compared to when data was last updated Dec. 10, though patients in ICU only decreased by one. This data is available through MDHHS. Details are below, listed alphabetically:

Aspirus Iron River : 2 patients with zero in ICU, 26% bed occupancy

Aspirus Ironwood : 2 patients with 1 in ICU, 25% bed occupancy

Aspirus Keweenaw, Laurium : 3 patients with 3 in ICU, 26% bed occupancy

Aspirus Ontonagon : Zero patients, 0% bed occupancy

Baraga County Memorial Hospital, L’Anse : 4 patients with zero in ICU, 53% bed occupancy

Dickinson County Healthcare System, Iron Mountain : 7 patients with zero in ICU, 51% bed occupancy

Helen Joy Newberry Hospital : Zero patients, 9% bed occupancy

Mackinac Straits Hospital, St. Ignace : Zero patients, 40% bed occupancy

Munising Memorial Hospital : Zero patients, 14% bed occupancy

OSF St. Francis Hospital, Escanaba : 2 patients with 2 in ICU, 41% bed occupancy

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital, Manistique : Zero patients, 42% bed occupancy

UP Health System - Bell, Ishpeming : 4 patients with zero in ICU, 48% bed occupancy

UP Health System - Marquette : 24 patients with 8 in ICU, 78% bed occupancy

UP Health System - Portage, Hancock : 1 patient with zero in ICU, 75% bed occupancy

War Memorial Hospital - Sault Ste. Marie: 8 patients with zero in ICU, 54% bed occupancy

In Michigan, 7,205 new cases were added Monday, in two-day totals. Along with those cases, there were 90 deaths reported. That brings total cases statewide to 437,985, and total deaths to 10,752. Current statewide recoveries are at 236,369. The statewide recovery total is updated each Saturday on the MDHHS website.

Out of the 226,137 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 5.76% percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Dec. 14.

