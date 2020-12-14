Escanaba native promoted to Post Commander at MSP-Negaunee post

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police has announced the promotion of Detective Sergeant Matthew LaBonte to First Lieutenant and Commander of the Negaunee Post.

As commander of the Negaunee Post, First Lieutenant LaBonte is responsible for the operation of the Negaunee Post and the Munising Detachment, and will administer all Michigan State Police services in Marquette and Alger counties.

He started in this new role on December 13, 2020.

First Lieutenant LaBonte enlisted with the department in 2000 and graduated as a member of the 119th Trooper Recruit School.

In his 20-year career, First Lieutenant LaBonte has served at the Reed City Post, Gladstone Post, and the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team. He is also a veteran of the Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team. He has held the ranks of trooper, uniform sergeant, and detective sergeant.

First Lieutenant LaBonte is a proud Upper Peninsula native and graduated from Escanaba High School. Following high school, he attended Northern Michigan University and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice.

