Advertisement

Escanaba native promoted to Post Commander at MSP-Negaunee post

Detective Sergeant Matthew LaBonte has been promoted to First Lieutenant and Commander of the Negaunee Post.
Matthew LaBonte, First Lieutenant and Commander of the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post as...
Matthew LaBonte, First Lieutenant and Commander of the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post as of Dec. 13, 2020.(MSP)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police has announced the promotion of Detective Sergeant Matthew LaBonte to First Lieutenant and Commander of the Negaunee Post.

As commander of the Negaunee Post, First Lieutenant LaBonte is responsible for the operation of the Negaunee Post and the Munising Detachment, and will administer all Michigan State Police services in Marquette and Alger counties.

He started in this new role on December 13, 2020.

First Lieutenant LaBonte enlisted with the department in 2000 and graduated as a member of the 119th Trooper Recruit School.

In his 20-year career, First Lieutenant LaBonte has served at the Reed City Post, Gladstone Post, and the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team. He is also a veteran of the Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team. He has held the ranks of trooper, uniform sergeant, and detective sergeant.

First Lieutenant LaBonte is a proud Upper Peninsula native and graduated from Escanaba High School. Following high school, he attended Northern Michigan University and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local police lead the procession of friends and family coming to welcome Garrett Finkbeiner home.
Harvey community surprises heart transplant survivor with homecoming car parade
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan reported 90 new cases Saturday; over 200 deaths statewide
The Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing identified the pilot who died in an F-16...
UPDATE: Pilot who died in F-16 crash identified
UPHS Marquette CEO Gar Atchison and TV6's Andrew LaCombe during a Dec. 11, 2020 interview.
WATCH: UPHS-Marquette CEO expects COVID-19 vaccinations for employees to begin this week
FDA approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency distribtution
U.S. allows emergency COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Community organizations come together to help Room at the Inn guests
TV6's The Ryan Report
Ryan Report - December 13, 2020
TV6's Don Ryan.
The Ryan Report - December 13, 2020 - Part 4
The Ryan Report - December 13, 2020 - Part 3
The Ryan Report - December 13, 2020 - Part 3